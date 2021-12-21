After falling to George Mason Sunday night, the Bulldogs fired back in an 85-79 victory over Western Carolina.
Both teams battled around the glass, but Georgia’s ball movement and efficient scoring helped it pull off the victory. Guard Aaron Cook recorded his second career double-double, and six Bulldogs had at least nine points.
“When we get 4, 5, 6, 7 guys in double figures, it's really hard to lose a game when you have that many guys scoring that many points,” Cook said. “It was a complete team effort. I'm really proud of this team for stepping up and accepting the challenge.”
After winning the opening tip, Georgia started the game with a quick 3-pointer by Cook. The Bulldogs were hot early, kicking off their scoring run with a two-handed slam from Braelen Bridges. The Bulldogs offense remained electric, knocking down shots inside the lane and deep behind the 3-point line.
Western Carolina tried to establish its offense from behind the arc throughout the first 10 minutes of the half. The Catamounts had 15 3-point attempts with 10:57 to play in the first, but the Bulldogs were outstanding defensively, holding them to only three made 3-pointers.
“Their 3-point rate was fourth in the country, and they went way beyond that tonight with the 43 threes that they took tonight. We made the stops that we had to make,” head coach Tom Crean said.
Georgia held a strong lead the majority of the first, but Western Carolina was great on the offensive glass, allowing them to close in on the Bulldogs’ lead.
The Catamounts cut their deficit to two with just over a minute left in the half, but the Bulldogs were able to hold onto their lead, heading into the locker room up 35-33.
Noah Baumann opened up the second half scoring with a 3-pointer from the wing. Western Carolina fought to tie the game for the first time, bringing the score to 44-44.
Western Carolina took its first lead of the game 53-52, but Cook fired back with a deep 3-pointer the next possession for the Bulldogs to take back their lead.
Georgia went to a smaller lineup with over seven minutes left in regulation and started to pull away from the Catamounts. Crean’s unit held onto its lead the rest of the way, and Kario Oquendo sealed the game with a high-flying windmill.
“We had a really good finish to the game with the scoring. They were mixing defenses, and our guys were really active and playing through it,” Crean said. “I’m proud we got this one under our belt now because I didn’t like our confidence at all on Saturday night. I thought our confidence came alive in this game.”