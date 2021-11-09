Georgia men’s basketball is starting this year with some fresh faces as the team has picked up five players from the transfer portal, including players from Virginia and Gonzaga.
The team also lost a significant amount as eight players went the other way, leaving the school for other teams, including key players to last year's team, K.D. Johnson and Sahvir Wheeler.
Head coach Tom Crean said recruiting never really stops and explained that filling the spots that were left was extremely important. He described how the new guys have come into the program and embraced it, working hard and excited to be here.
“The best thing is for them to learn from each other as players. That’s where the chemistry gets built,” Crean said. “They have done a great job working, building togetherness. Being in here when they don’t have to be in here. Now it is just a matter of building that level of playing together over a period of time. Hopefully those kinds of things mesh for us.”
Crean described how he needed a point guard to fill the vacancy left by Wheeler, that's where senior Aaron Cook comes in. Cook originally went to Southern Illinois before transferring to Gonzaga then transferring again to Georgia. Cook played 13.5 minutes per game with Gonzaga last year, averaging 4.2 points and 1.7 assists per game.
Jabri Abdur-Rahim was also added to the roster through the transfer portal from Virginia. The sophomore played one season with the Cavaliers before transferring to Athens. He played in eight games including a season high 11 minutes against Saint Francis, helping Virginia win the ACC regular season title.
“When I first got here, I thought it was going to be a little challenging, but getting to know our staff, everybody made it feel like a family atmosphere from the beginning. So, this is the closest I've ever gotten with a group of people in such a short amount of time,” Abdur-Rahim said. “I think we are all really good friends off the court, and I know that is only going to help us on the court down the line. It's actually really easy getting along with everybody. The basketball part is going to come with time.”
Coach Crean mentioned how he needs his team to come together and meet each other where they are at while also pushing and pulling each other to be the best player they can be.
“You want to impact them with what we have here, but really your culture comes down to how you treat each other daily and the mutual respect they build and how you can hold them accountable to get better,” Crean said.