The University of Georgia Basketball team’s non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 campaign was finalized on Tuesday and they begin their season on Nov. 5 against Western Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum.
Eight of the teams Georgia could face in November and December reached postseason play a year ago, and two topped the 20-win mark.
“Our goal in building a non-conference schedule is always to challenge our team and prepare for the unbelievable competition we will see night-in and night-out in the SEC,” head coach Tom Crean said. “This schedule features some tremendous challenges for us at home, road and neutral sites. We’re going to be a young basketball team with nine newcomers, and we’ll need to grow up fast.”
The home schedule also includes hosting Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Nov. 20. This year’s contest will be only the third time in 195 meetings that the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets have faced off prior to Thanksgiving and will take place with UGA students on campus.
“I’m thrilled that the Georgia Tech game will be played on a weeknight when our entire student body is in town,” Crean said. “Our students were tremendous last season, and we’re going to need that enthusiasm and energy to grow to even a more fevered pitch this year.”
Other teams visiting Stegeman Coliseum will be The Citadel on Nov. 12, Delaware State on Nov. 15, North Carolina Central on Dec. 4, SMU on Dec. 20, Georgia Southern on Dec. 23 and Austin Peay on Dec. 30.
Away from Athens, Georgia will take part in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational from Nov. 25 to 27, then will travel to Arizona State on Dec. 14 and then journey to Memphis on Jan. 4. The date with the Tigers will feature teams with two of the nation’s top-5 recruiting classes.
Also, the Memphis game completes non-conference play and is one of four home-and-home matchups for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons in a new scheduling alliance between the SEC and the American Conference
The Maui Invitational bracket will be revealed at a later date for the tournament which features BYU, Dayton, Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia Tech and tournament host Chaminade.
The Bulldogs will host North Carolina Central after returning from Maui and then have a 10-day break from competition during Final Exams.
The Bulldogs’ 2019-20 home schedule will feature 17 home games – eight non-conference and nine SEC outings against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.