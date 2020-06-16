After nearly two weeks in the NCAA basketball transfer portal, former Georgia forward Mike Peake announced he committed to play for the Austin Peay Governors in 2020-21.
Thankful for all the support I’ve gotten over the past few weeks. Thanks to Bulldog nation for endless love while I was at Georgia. Thank you to the coaches and teammates at Georgia this past year. I am committed to @AustinPeayMBB ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/QVE6OiSqlt— Mike Peake (@MichaelPeake16) June 16, 2020
Peake, a rising sophomore, was the last Bulldog to sign with Georgia in summer 2019, and follows fellow 2019 commits transfer Rodney Howard and 2020 NBA draft hopeful Anthony Edwards in leaving Athens.
Reports of his decision to transfer surfaced on June 3 following a goodbye tweet from sophomore Bulldog Tye Fagan. Neither head coach Tom Crean nor his staff, which are set to welcome seven new faces to their roster in the fall, had confirmed the rumors prior to Peake's June 16 tweet.
Averaging nine minutes per game as a freshman, the 6-foot-8 Peake recorded 2.3 points and two rebounds.
Austin Peay, located in Clarksville, Tennessee, is part of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Governors were 21-12 overall this season — 14-4 in the conference — and lost in the semifinals of their conference tournament on March 6.
The program has made it to the NCAA tournament seven times in its history, most recently in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.