The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida A&M Rattlers on Friday at Stegeman Coliseum 68-46, marking the Bulldog’s seventh win, promoting them to 7-2. The win marked coach Mike White’s 250th career win as coach.
While the Bulldogs are missing many of their starting players including guard Kario Oquendo and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, it was the efforts of Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Mardrez McBride that led the team to a win, as they combined for 29 points.
Mardrez not only gave Georgia the much needed perimeter offense with his 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arch, Mardrez hustled for 9 rebounds, a career best for him. For Abdur-Rahim, this game redeemed him from his 1-of-6 3-point performance against the UAB Dragons, this time going 3-of-5 in 3-point shooting.
But according to Adbur-Rahim, having the hot hand didn’t phase him.
“The other game I was 1-of-6, I wasn’t necessarily phased by it, I just keep shooting,” said Abdur-Rahim. “The coaches give me a lot of confidence to shoot it, they believe me, and that’s what I’m going to keep doing.”
At the start of the game, center Braelen Bridges gave the Bulldogs momentum by playing physical in the paint through scoring and leaping for rebounds. The team as a whole conquered the paint, scoring 28 points in the paint at the half. The first half also showed early signs of Adbur-Rahim getting the hot hand as he helped distance the Bulldogs from a competitive match with the Rattlers, scoring two 3-pointers to help Georgia grow its lead. Georgia led the Rattlers 34-23, Bridges finished the half with 10 points and 7 rebounds.
The Bulldogs started with an 8-0 run to begin the second half, but the hot streak for the Bulldogs quickly cooled off; both teams entered a scoring drought for two minutes. Signs of life finally came from Florida A&M when the team ended the drought off of a flagrant foul free throw on Bridges, then immediately slammed in a dunk, followed by a 3-pointer to bring the game to an eight-point difference, 43-35. But not soon after, Abdur-Rahim showed up again, and scored an and-one basket. McBirde also contributed heavily to the half, scoring all three 3-pointers and 11 of his 15 points in the second half.
Georgia capped the game off with two chaotic threes, a last minute shot from guard Jusaun Holt and the other an and-one 3-pointer from Abdur-Rahim. Georgia finished the game 68-46.
While White was pleased with the defensive side of the game, he thought there was still room for improvement on the offense.
“Early second half, our energy level wasn’t quite where it needed to be,” said White. “Defended pretty well throughout the game, offensively got ways to go. Especially ball security and execution decisions made.”
However, White did attribute some of the offensive struggles to the team’s current 12 man lineup.
Georgia’s will go on the road for a rivalry game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. It will be the Bulldogs’ second power five school that they will face.