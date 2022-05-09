Georgia baseball fell 4-0 to Vanderbilt in a pivotal game 3, losing the season series. Here are some observations from the Red & Black:
Another impressive start from Sullivan
Sophomore Liam Sullivan continued his stretch of impressive starts on Sunday versus Vanderbilt.
Sullivan limited Vanderbilt to just two runs over five innings while also striking out five batters and issuing just one walk. Once again, Sullivan’s earned runs came off a home-run ball which has been his only kryptonite since returning from injury.
Outside of the two run homerun in the first inning, Sullivan held Vanderbilt to just one hit and no runs over the course of the next four innings.
Missed Opportunity in the sixth
Trailing 4-0, Georgia had a big opportunity to put some runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Georgia had the bases loaded with one out but was unable to score any runs preserving Vanderbilt’s shutout.
After sophomore Parks Harber drew a based loading walk, Georgia was in a prime position to bring themselves back into the game.
Graduate student Chaney Rogers was the next batter after Harber and struck out swinging on three pitches. Then, sophomore Fernando Gonzalez flew out to center field on a 2-0 count to end the inning, wasting an ample opportunity for Georgia to cut the lead.
“We had opportunities, but it just didn’t happen,” said Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. “We knew in batting practice the ball wasn’t jumping out.”
Offense falters in shutout
After two impressive offensive showings in games one and two of the series, Georgia’s offense got shutout in game three.
Georgia was held to just six hits and two walks on offense after hitting 14 and 12 hits respectively in the first two games of the series.
“That’s the way it went,” said Scott Stricklin. “ They got two big hits when they needed them and they pitched plenty well enough to win.”
Weather conditions certainly factored into Georgia’s offensive production as they had six balls caught at the warning track due to the wind.
“I thought we barreled balls up, but they just got too far up in the air and the wound caught them,” said Scott Stricklin. “I thought the first pitch we swung at was leaving the park and the last pitch we swung at Josh McAllister but they both got caught at the wall.”
Georgia will return to action in a big road series against No. 1 Tennessee. The series will start on Thursday with first pitch expected at 7:02 p.m.