Georgia track and field highlighted the Torrin Lawrence Memorial with two broken school records and 10 wins. Taking place in Athens, Georgia, this was the team’s only home meet of the year and the conclusion to the regular outdoor season.
Senior Darius Carbin tied a school record in the high jump with a height of 7-6 ½. This put him in the national lead as well as tying him for the world lead.
The other school record was broken by junior Sam Bowers in the 1500-meter event. He passed the former school record of 3 minutes, 42.82 seconds held by Simon Ngata. On the women’s side, sophomore Charlotte Augenstein won the 1500 with a time of 4:36.58, coming from behind in the last 50 meters to pass the two runners ahead of her.
Junior Ana da Silva won her third shot put event of the year with a distance of 56-10 ¾. On the men’s side, junior Gavin Beverage captured third place with a distance of 60-5 ¾.
Other highlights included Junior Matthew Boling winning the 100 with a time of 10.05, senior Titiana Marsh capturing a second place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 43-7 ¼ and graduate Julia Harisay winning the javelin throw with a distance of 153-11. On the men’s side for the javelin event, senior Ahmed Magour also won with a distance of 207-2.
In the men’s 400, senior Elija Godwin clocked in a 45.70 to win the event. His junior teammate Caleb Cavanaugh got runner up with a time of 46.55.
In the women’s 5,000, junior Sara Bailey came in first with a time of 17:45.13. Following her for second place was junior Grace Clements with a time of 18:12.99.
Georgia wrapped up the meet with a victory in the men’s 4x400. Senior Johannes Erm started Georgia off in the event and was followed by junior Clay Pender and freshmen Karthik Kochuparambil and Seth White. The foursome finished with a time of 3:17.93.
Next up, the team will head to Feytteville, Arkansas for the USA Multi Championship on May 6-7.