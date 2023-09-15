Every year, there comes a time when college football teams get put to the test.
The test is a defining moment. It tells the whole world — fans, opponents, media pundits and even the members of a team’s own locker room — what the team is made of. Some teams step up to the challenge and overcome their obstacles, while others crumble under the pressure and fade into obscurity.
Last season, Georgia’s test arrived in October. Late at night, on the road in a hostile, raucous crowd of Missouri supporters, the Bulldogs clawed their way back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to seize victory from the jaws of defeat.
Georgia’s first test of the 2023 campaign could arrive as soon as this weekend, when South Carolina visits Sanford Stadium. The visitors will be Georgia’s first conference opponents of the season, and will have the tall task of taking down a team that outscored its first two opponents by a 93-10 margin.
Meanwhile, South Carolina’s season started on the worst possible note, losing a nationally-televised matchup against North Carolina in the first week of the year. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler was sacked nine times during the game, a major reason that South Carolina ended the night with negative rushing yards.
The Bulldogs’ defensive line has fielded questions about its depth and ‘game-wrecking’ ability. If the first two weeks were any indication, that unit will have plenty of opportunities to address those questions against South Carolina.
Despite their early-season deficiencies, the Gamecocks could still prove to be a dangerous opponent. They put together impressive victories over Clemson and Tennessee toward the end of last season, knocking both teams out of playoff contention. A loss on Saturday might not be quite that detrimental to Georgia’s postseason hopes, but it would still put the defending national champions in a very difficult position.
To avoid said loss, the Bulldogs will have to contain Rattler, who will be returning for his second year as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback. The Bulldogs haven’t faced a quarterback with his combination of arm strength and mobility this season, but last year they did well at keeping him in check. Rattler only threw for 118 yards in the game, adding a pair of interceptions to cap off his lackluster performance.
Still, Georgia can’t afford to make costly mistakes. The South Carolina defense forced three turnovers in its first two games of the season, one less than the Georgia defense.
The Gamecocks might not be the same team that won four straight bowl games from 2011-2014, but they’re still an SEC rival that’s coming to Athens with just one goal — to hand the Bulldogs their first loss in Sanford since 2019.