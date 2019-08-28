Trey Hill is expected to be Georgia’s starting center as a sophomore. Weighing in at 330 pounds, Hill will be one of the heaviest members of the Bulldogs' offensive line this season.
Hill saw action in 14 games last season and started at right guard in the last four. In Georgia’s game against Kentucky, Hill replaced starting center Lamont Gaillard after he left with an injury. Hill also played extensively at multiple offensive line positions against Vanderbilt in 2018.
Junior left tackle Andrew Thomas and junior left guard Solomon Kindley said they have seen nothing but improvement from Hill during the offseason.
“[In] seeing protections, things like that, he’s just built more confidence and he’s getting a lot better,” Thomas said.
Thomas added that playing center is arguably the hardest position on the line.
“Playing offensive lineman as a freshman is pretty difficult but playing center is extremely difficult,” Thomas said. “You have to make all the calls, you have to make sure the whole offensive line is on the same page.”
Hill's leadership skills have flourished recently, Thomas and Kindley said.
“He’s taking a big role, he’s like the quarterback of the offensive line so he’s doing his job,” Kindley said. “He’s making all the right calls, taking us in the right direction.”
Kindley said he tries to remind Hill of his youth and and the time he has to improve. Even still, Kindley said Hill needs to act like he's been the starting center for a longer than reality.
“If you’re in that position, and you can play it, you’ve got to be dominant and he’s doing that,” Kindley said.
There is more on the line for Hill than just the starting position and a victory in Nashville on Saturday.
If Hill helps to prevent Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm from getting sacked against Vanderbilt, Fromm’s grandmother will provide the entire offensive line with fruit cookies.
Hill is familiar with the fruit cookies, having received some in high school. Hill and Fromm played football together at Houston County High School in Warner Robins. The deal still stands at Georgia.
“When Trey first got here, [he] told me that [Fromm’s] grandma would cater to them and she would bring fruit cookies and he was like ‘you’ve got to try them’,” Kindley said.
The offensive line worked together and did just that.
“It’s some type of dough with some type of icing and it [has] fruit on top of it,” Kindley said. “It’s the best cookie ever. One day I got one and I was like, ‘Trey, I need more.’”
On Saturday, Hill will likely start at center for the first time in his collegiate career. If he and the rest of the offensive line do their jobs, they will get another serving of cookies.
