Georgia football has officially clinched the SEC East title and a spot in the SEC Championship game.
The Bulldogs clinched the division after their 34-7 victory over Florida combined with Mississippi State’s 31-17 win over Kentucky. The Wildcats can not mathematically catch the Bulldogs after the loss.
In the SEC Championship, Georgia will likely play Alabama unless the Crimson Tide lose one of their final games. Alabama has one conference loss to Texas A&M. If Alabama does fall again, the Bulldogs could see themselves against the likes of the Aggies or Ole Miss.
Georgia has played in three of the last four SEC Championship games, winning one of the three games. The Bulldogs boast three conference titles in their eight total appearances in the game.
The 2021 SEC Championship game is set for Dec. 4 in Atlanta and could be a stepping stone into the College Football Playoff for the winner.