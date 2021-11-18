The Georgia club field hockey team is looking to make a name for itself as it heads to the National Field Hockey League Fall Championship from Nov. 19-21. The Bulldogs are currently No. 15 heading into the tournament.
Georgia has a 9-2 record, and has excelled both offensively and defensively this season with wide-ranging talent on the team. Before the Bulldogs had only allowed one goal on the season across the first seven games of the season.
With momentum leaning the Bulldogs’ way and excitement brewing for the team, they are ready to give it their all at the club’s first ever nationals appearance.
“I know everyone who’s been on the team for a long time, this is like the long term goal,” club vice president and sophomore midfielder Sarah Adams said. “I just know how much everyone wanted it.”
Georgia field hockey has come a long way since it was first founded in 2018. Senior goalie Maggie O’Neill was on the team when it first came to be, saying how the Bulldogs initially played on a basketball court because they had no field to play on before officially becoming a club team.
“I’m really proud of everyone for sticking with it and putting in the work to make it continue,” O’Neill said.
Now the team will be competing in the national tournament for the first time ever against some of the best club collegiate teams in the nation.
Just as the competition will improve, there will be big challenges presented that the team will have to face. Georgia will be playing on astroturf in the tournament, something it has never practiced or played a game on this season.
Another challenge will be Virginia and Virginia Tech, the only two teams that have beat Georgia this season.
“I think we just wanna go out there and get as far as we can, I know those Virginia teams that we lost to, that we get another chance at,” Warren said. “So, I think that’s also gonna drive us to play harder.”
However, there are things working in Georgia’s favor as well. The Bulldogs will have their full team with them for the tournament with plenty of subs, something they have not had all season due to player schedule conflicts.
“We haven’t really gotten to play with all our best players there at the same time,” club president and junior center midfielder Natalie Enyedi said. “But everyone’s coming to nationals, so I’m really excited to see how that turns out.”
But not only does the team pride itself in its individual’s field hockey skills, they also emphasize the strong bond they have with each other. Many players on the team are also good friends outside of the sport, a bondage that showcases itself on the field.
“The team-like element is just unbeatable,” Warren said. “We have a great connection on and off the field which I think will show once we get out there.”
Players said that their practices have been more intense with the energy levels being higher than ever.
The Bulldogs are ready to compete and they hope to make a statement as a newer club team from the south. They will take on Temple, Delaware and Penn State on day one of the tournament Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“We have a lot of very talented players,” O’Neill said. “If we keep up what we’ve done all season and [us] playing well together, I think we’ll do well.”