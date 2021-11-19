The Georgia club golf team tied for 15th place at the NCCGA National Championship in Palmetto Dunes from Nov. 13-14.
Twenty-nine teams competed in the two-day tournament. Due to the pandemic, Georgia club golf has not competed for a national championship since fall 2019, when it went to Oklahoma.
The Bulldogs struggled during the tournament, shooting 18-over-par on both days and finishing with a 780 overall score. Matthew Starker, the club president, also played the tournament with the flu.
JT Smith led the team Saturday with a 2-over-par 74, and Seth McAfee finished Sunday with a 75 on the day.
Smith said the team's performance in the tournament is not indicative of its ability and believes it could have won had they played to its abilities.
“It could have been better, it was pretty evident after the first round. Everybody definitely had some improvement that they could have done, nobody played their best,” Smith said. “We all talked when we were in our rooms and all set individual and team goals for how we can go up to improve.”
Starker held a meeting with the team after the tournament and discussed areas where the team could improve and prepare for future tournaments.
“Every tournament we play is a chance to grow as a team. We’re always looking long-term for the next tournament that could help us play better,” Starker said.
Georgia club golf was ranked 14th of 100 teams during the regular season. In the 24th South Region Tournament from Oct. 23-24 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Bulldogs placed second, beating out Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Gordon State, but fell to Alabama.
Starker credits the team’s success this season to its new recruits, one of them being Smith, who previously played Division 1 golf at Central Arkansas.
“I was surprised by the success we had this year because we had lost a lot of good seniors, guys who always put up good scores,” Starker said. “These are all for the most part new faces, and I'm just really thankful that we had some new guys coming up to school here.”
Despite falling short in Palmetto Dunes, the team looks forward to next semester, believing that it can win its first national championship in four years.
“Next semester is an opportunity for us to really perform well and win all these tournaments,” Starker said. “Every single one of these tournaments is an opportunity to win.”