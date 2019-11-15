The Georgia club golf team is returning to the National Collegiate Club Golf Association national championship tournament.
The No. 21-ranked Bulldogs will push for their third national championship in the past four years when they travel to Thackerville, Oklahoma, to compete alongside 28 other teams with hopes of bringing home the fall 2019 NCCGA title. The two-day tournament begins Saturday morning.
Georgia has a history of club golf success, having made eight national appearances since it was founded. The Bulldogs won the national championship in the fall of 2016 and the spring of 2017.
Even during the success, changes have been made to improve the competitiveness and stature of the team. President and captain Joe Reichard, who was a member of the two previous national championship teams, has worked to improve the Bulldogs since taking over his sophomore year.
“When I took over in the fall I made a lot of changes,” Reichard said. “In the past, we let anyone join the team as long as they paid their dues, but this fall we had a tryout and only took 20 players.”
Team structure is important, but Reichard didn't stop there. He wanted the team to have a desire to win and to have a competitive nature. He and teammate Mitchell Rostowsky, who was a walk-on kicker for the Georgia football team in 2015, took on larger leadership roles.
“Mitchell has been a really good leader in terms of the competitive aspect of the sport because of his football mentality,” Reichard said.
Reichard is an accounting major from Lawrenceville, Georgia. He has been a part of the club golf team since his freshman year. He came to Georgia with the intention to play college baseball but later found he fit better with the golf team. He has worked hard to pursue a winning culture at Georgia and has his expectations set high.
In the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex Invitational, Georgia finished sixth out of 28 teams. The Bulldogs feel confident and poised heading into the weekend with one goal in mind.
“I think the experience we have will help, especially from the 2017 team,” Reichard said. “We have a real shot at winning this thing.”
