Toughness has been instrumental in John Camp’s more than 35-year coaching career.
Players have to demonstrate it, and coaches must instill it. In hockey, toughness is a constituent of success. As head coach and general manager of Georgia’s club hockey team, Camp understands this well.
“We’re hockey players. I’ve been a hockey player. I’m a coach,” Camp said. “It’s been ingrained that if you’re a hockey player, then you’re tough. We get our teeth knocked out. We can have a fracture, [but] we go back out on the ice because that’s the mindset we have.”
As the pandemic stripped student-athletes of a typical college career and experience, parading toughness was replaced with accepting vulnerability.
“Everybody I’ve talked to — our students, interns, players — have anxiety,” Camp said. “Anxiety turns into depression, depression turns into a lot of other bad things, and how is that being addressed now? Everybody’s kind of on their own.”
Concerns over mental health led Camp to Nuçi’s Space, an Athens-based mental health advocacy organization, in spring 2020.
Camp wanted to ensure that the team helped the Athens community deal with the mental health strain brought on by the pandemic. In June 2020, the Ice Dawgs and Nuçi’s Space announced their partnership to bring awareness to mental health and demonstrate the need for positive mental health practices within the Athens community.
“It’s hard being a college student, and a lot of people, not just hockey team members, struggle with all kinds of issues [that are] hard to talk about,” said Mariah Caldwell, development associate at Nuçi’s Space. “It was just a good opportunity to bridge that gap and create a conversation about [mental health].”
Coming together
Founded in 2000 with a focus on musicians, Nuçi’s Space began as an advocate for and assistant to those living with mental illness.
Nuçi’s Space “maintains a health and resource center for musicians as a safe space to seek support and guidance, provides access to affordable, obstacle-free professional care, actively participates in treatment and educates about awareness, prevention and the risk factors” of mental illness, according to its website.
Few players on the Ice Dawgs knew of Nuçi’s Space and its mission when the partnership was announced, said Cameron Campbell, a junior defenseman for the Ice Dawgs. Hockey players typically hang around other hockey players, he said. Many musicians are the same way.
After Nuçi’s Space held a Zoom call with the Ice Dawgs to explain its mission and offer mental health advice to players, they began to plan special events for the upcoming season.
Nuçi’s Space hoped to dedicate an Ice Dawgs game to mental health awareness and include a presentation explaining its purpose with contact information. Because of the pandemic, it never happened. All but five games in the Ice Dawgs’ 2020-21 season were canceled and none were in Athens.
Nuçi’s Space and the Ice Dawgs adjusted their partnering plans to accommodate COVID-19 related restrictions. The Ice Dawgs began to use their social media accounts to provide mental health tips from Nuçi’s Space. From March 16-29, the Ice Dawgs held a design contest for their next “Classic City Hockey” T-shirt, with 25% of the proceeds going to Nuçi’s Space.
Together, they held a “Skate Night” at the Classic Center Pavillion on Feb. 4 with at least 120 people in attendance throughout the five-hour event, Camp said.
“One thing that was really amazing with the Skate Night is it showed that everyone’s battling something, and you’re not so different from people that seem like they may be way different from you,” Campbell said. “How often do you see hockey players and musicians hanging out, right? But at that Skate Night, we’re all skating together [and] having a good time.”
Future focus
The Ice Dawgs and Nuçi’s Space expect to carry their partnership into next season. Caldwell said both organizations still intend to have future events and games dedicated to mental health awareness.
“A lot of people that I talk to that aren’t musicians don’t really know what we do,” she said. “So I think that’s going to be our focus moving forward and into the future to figure out how we can connect with people outside of the music community who already know that we’re here.”
The Ice Dawgs were aware of the effect the pandemic had on Athens-based musicians, Campbell said, and the partnership is the team’s attempt to help in any way it can.
The partnership also improved how the Ice Dawgs view the stigma surrounding mental health. Each player having an “open-door policy” for help is the reason for that, Campbell said. He said most wouldn’t seek help, instead choosing to bottle their emotions.
Now, players receive the help they might not have in the past.
“I know, personally, if we didn’t have this partnership, I would never even think about reaching out to any other resource and asking for help,” Campbell said.