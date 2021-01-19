Against increasingly slim odds, the Georgia club ice hockey team is holding out hope that there will be at least some semblance of a season. Eight Ice Dawgs games’ dates and times are still yet to be determined.
Georgia looks to take the ice in 2021 amid diminishing chances for a season. Out of 19 games originally on the Ice Dawgs' schedule, 11 have already been canceled after last week's cancellation of Georgia's contest with South Carolina on Jan. 23.
“Currently, we have not been advised by UGA if we will be able to play any games, ” said head coach John Camp.
Barring further cancellations, Georgia will face off with South Florida on Feb. 5 at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida. The Ice Dawgs will then face Tampa at the Clearwater Ice Arena on Feb. 6.
After the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the 2020 season, the Ice Dawgs are hoping that their extended recess from game action will have little effect on their play in 2021.
Following the February road trip, Georgia looks to play against Georgia Tech on March 6 and Auburn again on April 6 with November’s Macon Veterans Day Tournament still up in the air.
