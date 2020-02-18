The Georgia club hockey team announced its partnership with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Monday to provide medical assistance to the team’s 23 players.
Ruth Walker-Harris, an athletic trainer for Piedmont Athens Regional, will give on-the-ice assistance to the Ice Dawgs during all games and practices. Before the partnership, the Ice Dawgs personnel lacked medical assistance during games, practices and training sessions.
Walker-Harris’ expertise gives the Ice Dawgs a peace of mind when it comes to managing lingering or new injuries.
“Ice hockey is a physically demanding sport with elements of speed and physicality,” junior Kyle Harris said. “Having [Walker-Harris] on the bench with us at each game and practice allows our guys to reach their full potential.”
Dee Burkett, the executive director of patient services at Piedmont Athens Regional, said they’re excited to partner with Georgia’s club hockey.
“This partnership ensures that these amazing athletes have the support of a dedicated trainer to assist with any injuries and other care needs during games as well as practices,” Burkett said.
(0) comments
