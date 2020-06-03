Sports have commonly been characterized as a mechanism to bring people together. Few other institutions at the University of Georgia possess the cohesive abilities of Sanford Stadium or Stegeman Coliseum, in which a common cause is shared by so many. For over two months, COVID-19 has left the sports world quiet. It’s been different. But it’s been necessary.
Right now, there are bigger concerns than empty stadiums. Over the last week, sports have taken a back seat to a unifying cause far larger than any game, season or dynasty. But amid nationwide protests against police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd, the sports world has not been silent.
The Red & Black has compiled a growing list of Georgia coaches who have spoken out.
Here’s what they have to say:
Joni Taylor, women’s basketball head coach:
June 1, 2020
Kirby Smart, football head coach:
Just my thoughts pic.twitter.com/PMUB6y9e7J— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) May 30, 2020
Tom Crean, men's basketball head coach:
May 31, 2020
Petros Kyprianou, track and field head coach:
Growing up we learn in our history & admire men & women that sacrificed their lives for freedom $ equality. It is disheartening to watch our country being divided & human souls being murdered for no reason. Every life is valuable and every soul deserves life...cont.. pic.twitter.com/zoiFW64e6C— Petros Kyprianou (@petrosdeca) June 2, 2020
Charlton Warren, football assistant coach:
“The time is always right to do what is right” - MLK. My family deserves respect, love and justice! #Together #Family #BePartOfTheSolution https://t.co/CXxNABOjgk pic.twitter.com/SbTAyaWheE— Charlton Warren (@CoachCwarren) May 30, 2020
Glenn Schumann, co-defensive coordinator:
#BlackLivesMatter everyday. Not just on a Tuesday, not just on gameday, not just when it’s convenient. If we truly wish to unite #BlackLivesMatter shouldn’t be a dividing statement.. Relationships in life are based on Love&Respect. Love the hurting and respect the cause. 🖤🖤— Glenn Schumann (@CoachSchuUGA) June 3, 2020
Cortez Hankton Jr., wide receiver coach:
Respect. Equality. Justice. Love. #Family #bepartofthesolution https://t.co/TY5TiZiUox pic.twitter.com/rDdgmMn5Al— Cortez Hankton Jr. (@Coach_Hankton) May 30, 2020
