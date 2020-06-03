Head coaches respond to 2020 protests (collage)

Georgia women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor, football head coach Kirby Smart and men's basketball head coach Tom Crean have issued statements over the last week in response to recent protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by police. 

Sports have commonly been characterized as a mechanism to bring people together. Few other institutions at the University of Georgia possess the cohesive abilities of Sanford Stadium or Stegeman Coliseum, in which a common cause is shared by so many. For over two months, COVID-19 has left the sports world quiet. It’s been different. But it’s been necessary. 

Right now, there are bigger concerns than empty stadiums. Over the last week, sports have taken a back seat to a unifying cause far larger than any game, season or dynasty. But amid nationwide protests against police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd, the sports world has not been silent. 

The Red & Black has compiled a growing list of Georgia coaches who have spoken out. 

Here’s what they have to say:

Joni Taylor, women’s basketball head coach:

Kirby Smart, football head coach:

Tom Crean, men's basketball head coach:

Petros Kyprianou, track and field head coach:

Charlton Warren, football assistant coach:

Glenn Schumann, co-defensive coordinator:

Cortez Hankton Jr., wide receiver coach:

