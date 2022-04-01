Georgia baseball improved to 20-6 on the season after defeating Florida 7-6 Thursday night at Foley Field. The Bulldogs’ bats showed up big in the win, led by senior Josh McAllister who had 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
McAllister walks it off as Georgia rallies down 6-4 in the ninth
Georgia scored three runs off two hits and a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the ninth to come back and beat Florida in game one of the series.
Senior Josh McAllister hit a first-pitch walk-off double to left field that scored Connor Tate and Garrett Blaylock in order to win the game.
McAllister finished the game three for five with two RBIs and also turned a 5-3 double play to get sophomore pitcher Garrett Brown out of the third inning.
“It feels good to just have my brothers back and do my job,” said McAllister. “It’s going to be tough but you have to grind it out and that’s been our theme in the hitter’s room.”
Georgia attacked Barco early, scoring two runs in the first and one in the fourth
Georgia graduate student Ben Anderson got the scoring started for Georgia with a leadoff home run off of Florida left-hander Hunter Barco. This was Barco’s third home run given up this season.
Graduate student Cole Tate followed Anderson with a triple to left field. Sophomore Corey Collins followed Tate with a single to right field that scored Tate making the score 2-0.
Georgia tallied two runs and 5 hits off Barco in the first inning. The left-hander entered the game only giving up 6 runs and 19 hits all season.
Sophomore Parks Harber led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo homerun, giving Georgia its second home run of the night. Previously, Barco had only given up two home runs all season before tonight's game.
“He’s going to be a big-leaguer but I thought coach Daeley did a good job preparing these guys,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “ We had a lot of energy and at-bats and got him out of the game early.”
Still plenty of concern for Georgia’s pitching staff
Georgia’s starting pitcher Garrett Brown lasted only 3 innings surrendering 2 earned runs and three walks. Brown displayed command issues from the start as it took him 67 pitches to get through 3 innings.
Sophomore Luke Wagner came on to replace Brown but displayed the same command issues that have plagued Georgia pitchers all season. Wagner walked his first batter and utilized 15 pitches to get through the fourth inning.
Wagner also gave up a two-run homerun in the top of the seventh that allowed Florida to tie the game.
Sophomore Jaden Woods came in to replace Wagner and was dominant on the mound until he surrendered a two-run homerun in the top of the ninth. Woods also issued a walk in his 2.2 innings of work.
Overall, Georgia’s pitchers gave up six earned runs and six walks while also striking out nine batters. Four of those earned runs came in the seventh inning or later.
Georgia returns to action for game two of the series on Friday night at Foley Field. First pitch is expected to be at 7 p.m.