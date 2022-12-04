The Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No.1 in the final set of rankings announced by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
Following Georgia’s dominant showing against LSU in the SEC championship game it came as no surprise that the Bulldogs remained at No. 1.
Michigan and TCU remained in their respective rankings at No. 2 and No. 3, while Ohio State moved up to No. 4, following USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.
Alabama and Tennessee rounded out the top 6, coming in at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.
Georgia will play Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, which will take place on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
This will be Georgia’s third time playing in Atlanta this season, with the Bulldogs dominating both Oregon and LSU at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.