Baseball America unveiled their preseason rankings on Monday, with Georgia being ranked at No. 14.
Georgia is one of eight SEC teams in the top 25 of the rankings. Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, who played in the College World Series Finals last season, are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.
Texas occupies the No. 1 spot while several other SEC teams placed in the top 10, including Florida at No. 6, Arkansas at No. 8, Ole Miss at No. 9 and LSU at No. 10.
For Georgia, this is the second outlet to have them ranked in the top 25 before the start of the season. D1Baseball.com ranked the Bulldogs at No. 16 earlier this month.
Georgia, under manager Scott Stricklin will resume workouts this Friday. There are a lot of familiar faces returning for the Bulldogs as they have 29 players overall returning, including eight position players and 13 pitchers.
In 2021, Georgia finished the season 31-25, defeating LSU 4-1 in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs then suffered losses to Arkansas and Ole Miss to knock them out of the tournament and end their season.
Georgia will open their season on February 18th, with a home game against Albany.
