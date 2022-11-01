The Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the first set of rankings announced by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for the 2022 season.
Tennessee was ranked No. 1, with Ohio State coming in at second and Clemson rounding out the top four. Michigan and Alabama placed fifth and sixth respectively.
All of the top four teams are sitting at 8-0 entering this week’s play.
The AP poll has Georgia at No. 1 and Tennessee at No. 2.
Georgia and Tennessee are set to play at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday in Athens, with the winner likely taking over first place in next week’s rankings.