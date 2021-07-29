Georgia’s cross country program announced its 2021 meet schedule on Wednesday. After a shortened two-meet schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Bulldogs will have a three-meet season before championship and regional meets.
The 2021 cross country season will start in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Sept. 3 as Georgia will compete in the Kennesaw State meet.
Huntsville, Alabama, will be the second stop for the Bulldogs season as they are scheduled to compete in the North Alabama Showcase on Sept. 17.
After their second meet, Georgia will take a month break from meet competitions to train for Pre-Nationals in Tallahassee, Florida, on Oct. 15. The Bulldogs are familiar with the Seminoles course as they have run there in four of the last five seasons.
On Oct. 29, Georgia will run in Colombia, Missouri, for the SEC Championships. The event marks the first time the Tigers will host the event.
As the season moves towards nationals, the Bulldogs will travel back to Huntsville for the NCAA South Regional on Nov. 12, followed by NCAA Championships in Tallahassee on Nov. 20.