Georgia cross country announced their 2019 schedule on Wednesday, July 10, and will open their season at home.
Georgia will welcome teams to Athens for the Bulldog Invitational on Aug. 31 for the Bulldogs’ season opener. The Bulldogs hosted the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championships at the Georgia Golf Course and most recently last year’s Bulldog Invitational. This year’s home meet will be the first of five scheduled regular season meets before SECs arrive on Kentucky’s campus.
Following a two-week recovery and training period after the Bulldog Invitational, Georgia will travel a crew to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Vanderbilt Invitational on Sept. 14.
“We are excited to announce this fall’s schedule,” said Bulldog distance coach Patrick Cunniff. “It is a very competitive slate and should allow us to match up with teams from all over the country. It is always great to start off at home and compete in Athens, in front of friends and family. We will then be off to Nashville, which will feature schools from several regions.”
Three weeks after that competition, the Bulldogs will make the trip to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for their fourth Paul Short Run meet in a row.
Georgia will then return to action in Terre Haute, Indiana — which was the site of the 2016 NCAA Championships and for 12 Nationals since 2002 — for the annual NCAA Pre-Nationals on Oct. 19. Also that weekend, another group of Georgia runners will stay closer to home in Rome, Georgia, for the Berry Invitational.
“NCAA Pre-Nationals and the Paul Short Run make up the heart of our regular season in terms of opportunities to score valuable ‘at-large’ points and just as importantly prepare us for the championship season by facing large, deep and talented fields. By the time we get to SECs and the Regional, we should be battle tested and hopefully ready for peak performances. Our goal, like normal, is to earn a trip back to Terre Haute in November.”
The conference meet two weeks later on Nov. 1 will initiate the postseason for the Bulldogs. This year’s NCAA South Regional will be in Tallahassee, Florida, on Nov. 15, leading up to the NCAA Championships hosted by Indiana State in Terre Haute on Nov. 23. Georgia will be aiming to have both squads at Nationals in the same season for the first time since 2012. That year, the men finished in 19th while the women took 30th.
