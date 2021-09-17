Georgia cross country capped off the North Alabama Showcase with a pair of individual top-10 finishes from both the men and women’s teams.
On the men’s side, senior Michael Hans came in sixth place in the 8k with a time of 24:17.65. This was his first time coming in first for the team since 2018 and third time of his career finishing in the top-10.
Other notable finishes on the men’s side came from junior Wesley John and redshirt freshman Zachary Roe, as they finished in 25th and 31st.
These finishes pushed the men’s team to a fifth place finish overall on the day.
On the women’s side, junior Sara Bailey led the pack with a ninth place finish in the 5k with a time of 17:09.74. This was her second time in a row finishing top-10.
Following Bailey was senior Grace Clements who finished in 35th place and redshirt sophomore Ellie Hall who placed 48th.
The women’s team ended up coming in sixth place overall on the day.
“I was very happy with today’s performances,” said head coach Patrick Cunniff. “Both teams took important steps forward.”
Cunniff also hinted at the bright future ahead this season for the cross country team.
“I thought we had a lot of improvements since the Kennesaw State meet and once we get our full lineup out there running the full distance all out, I think we will be a very competitive team,” Cunniff said.
Following this meet, Georgia cross country will compete in the Alexander/Asics Invitational in Fairburn on Oct. 2.