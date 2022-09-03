The Georgia men’s and women’s cross country teams came away with two fourth place finishes in their first meet of the season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against the University of North Carolina, Charlotte and William & Mary.
The best finish out of both teams came from junior Sarah Bailey who secured a 12th place finish for the women's team coming in at a time of 18:29.6. The Lady Bulldogs finished with a total score of 94 points with North Carolina taking home first with a total of 16 points in the women's 5k.
Some of the other top finishers for the Lady Bulldogs were from freshman Simone Rojas who made her debut for the Bulldogs coming in at 15th overall with a time of 18:45.7 followed by sophomore Charlotte Augestine who came in at 22nd out of 53 runners with a time of 19:12.6.
Rojas was not the only member of the women’s team making her debut, as freshmen Katherine Law and Emily Guy also competed in the Charlotte Opener.
“The effort on the women's side was great. We have the markings already of what could be a pretty good team. Sara had a race that we pretty much expected and Simone (Rojas) did a great job in her first collegiate meet” said first year coach Patrick Henner. “I also thought Katherine (Law) had a solid start to her race.”
The men's squad finished with a total of 106 points with North Carolina again taking first finishing with 20 points. Their best finish came from junior Wesley John who came in 21st out of 59 runners with a time of 15:29.1 in the 5k.
Following John was sophomore Cooper Bocko who finished 26th overall with a time of 15:42.1 and sophomore Karl (KC) Heron who came in 28th with a time of 15:49.6. Freshman Ethan Nordman came in at 43rd overall with a time of 16:23.4 in his collegiate debut.
"I was pleased with our top three on the men's side and am excited to see them develop,” Henner said. “Wesley and Cooper (Bocko) both made good moves during the race and KC (Heron) stuck his nose in there early. We now have to get those three to commit to moving up together. I think the rest of the guys will learn more and more about racing effectively as the season goes on."
The next race for Georgia’s cross country team will be the North Alabama Invitational in Huntsville, Alabama, on Sept. 16.