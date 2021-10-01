The Georgia cross country team has participated in two meets so far in the 2021 season, which already matches how many the Bulldogs ran in the entire 2020 season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC shortened the 2020 cross country season to a maximum of three meets before the conference championships. Now, with the regular season growing, the runners are facing new challenges.
“With only two meets in the fall, both meets had so much purpose and momentum behind them,” junior and team captain Wesley John said. “Because you didn’t have another shot other than the two meets.”
Georgia will run in five races in 2021 before the NCAA South Regional on Nov. 12 in Huntsville, Alabama, and NCAA Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Bulldogs have already traveled to Kennesaw to compete in the Kennesaw State Opener and Huntsville, Alabama, to race in the North Alabama showcase.
Just as COVID-19 impacted the number of meets, it also changed the way the team practices. Rather than running as a group, runners had to train individually. The team had to make adjustments to the scheduling to keep runners in shape for the meets while also staying safe.
“It could get a little boring and some workouts got pretty hard by yourself, but we stuck it out,” senior Michael Hans said.
In the first meet of the 2021 season at the Kennesaw State Opener, the men’s team took third and the women’s team secured fourth. Individually, John finished 14th with a time of 18:59.81.
In the Alabama Showcase, the men’s team finished fifth and the women’s team finished sixth. Hans took sixth individually in the men’s 8K with a time of 24:17.65 in a 174-man field. John followed, finishing in 25th with a time of 25:11.98.
Freshmen jitters
In high school, runners compete in 5K races for the men and women. In college, the men’s races grow to 8K or 10K races and the women’s to 6K. As freshmen adapt to the new distances, John said there are individualized plans to help make sure that the new runners are not trying to run too fast on the first mile so they can be ready for the rest of the race.
“[The freshmen] come in having run 5Ks and that being the longest distance they do in high school to being expected to train up to 8K and 10K,” John said. “So, it’s definitely intimidating for them.”
Because freshmen are not used to the longer races, they want to make the jump quickly to ensure that they are not left behind. Freshmen have asked John and other upperclassmen about the change in distance, and how to be best prepared for longer races.
The change in mileage and competing against better runners are things freshmen have to adjust to, but John said after they experience the first race, they better understand how to handle the new challenges.
Junior Ellie Hall said the transition to college running is tough between traveling regularly and working on classes, but runners get used to the routine.
“We have girls really nervous on the first race, but the first race is also kind of a ‘rust buster,’ like getting the hang of it, getting the hang of nerves and getting everything done on time,” Hall said.
Staying mentally ready
Between academics and athletics, college athletes have a lot to manage, and they each handle their schedules in different ways. Some runners have a planner that outlines what they are doing each day.
“Otherwise, it’s really stressful because you don’t know what you are forgetting,” John said. “Because so many things slip through the cracks if you don’t write them all down with homework, practice, stuff on teamwork. It gets crazy.”
Hall said it is difficult to get adjusted to the routine at the beginning of every season, but the runners get in a rhythm with practice schedules and working on academics.
When runners go on away meets, there are different obstacles to overcome, including travel logistics and running on a different course. Because of the challenges of away meets, Hall said he keeps his mentality simple and focused on the challenge at hand.
“I just try to relax going up to the race, not worrying about anything that is going on except for what I have to do on the course,” Hall said. “Just remember that it’s fun and it’s what we love to do and that is what we train for.”