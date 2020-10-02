The Georgia cross country team had a good showing at the Florida State Invitational, with the men’s team coming in 1st place with 56 points and the women’s team coming in at 4th with 133 points.
The men’s victory was led by Sam Bowers, who won the men’s 8K with a time of 24:07.8, narrowly outrunning Georgia Tech fifth-year Andrew Kent by .4 seconds. Redshirt freshman Chase Condra finished four spots behind Bowers.
Following them was senior Micahel Hans who placed 13th, senior captain Taylor Scarbrough at 16th and redshirt sophomore Nicholas Yanek who placed 21st.
This men’s performance marked the first team win since the 2017 Gene Mullin Invitational.
For the women’s team, Samantha Drop placed first for the team, coming in at 7th place. Following her was junior Grace Clements placing 23rd and junior Anna Marian Block at 33rd. Redshirt sophomore Jayda Woods and sophomore Sara Bailey came in behind Clements and Block.
“I think overall for both teams, we got just what we asked for from the people in their new roles. This showed how hard they worked in the shutdown,” head coach Patrick Cunniff said. “I feel like we will get stronger and deeper and be ready to represent the University of Georgia very well when we get to SECs.”
Next, the team will compete at the Blazer Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama on Oct.16, followed by the SEC championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which will mark the start of the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.