The Georgia cross country squad had a strong showing at the SEC championships, with the men’s team placing in 3rd with 121 points and the women’s team placing 8th with 249 points.
Redshirt sophomore Sam Bowers was the lead finisher on the men’s side, coming in 10th place overall with a time of 24:07.4. He was followed closely by redshirt freshman Chase Condra who placed 12th and was the top freshman finisher at the race.
Their strong running allowed the Bulldogs to finish in 3rd place, narrowly beating Tennessee, while Arkansas placed 1st and Ole Miss came in 2nd. This has been the men’s best finish since 2013.
On the women’s side, senior Samantha Drop was the lead finisher for the team, coming in 21st place overall with a time of 20:44.7. She was followed by junior Grace Clements who came in 45th place and junior Marisa Petit who placed 61st. This led the women’s team to an 8th place finish overall.
“I am super proud of both our teams today, especially with our men finishing in the top three,” said distance coach Patrick Cunniff. “They executed our race plan and truly raced for each other and showed what type of heart they have.”
