The Georgia women’s cross country team had a strong showing at the Pre-Nationals with junior Sara Bailey finishing in the top-10 in the 6k race. On the men’s side, junior Sam Bowers was the first Georgia runner to finish coming in at 101st out of 304 runners.
Bailey placed eighth overall with a time of 21:06.4. This was her third consecutive top-10 finish this season. Following her was junior Ellie Hall, who placed 84th with a time of 22:37.4.
Sophomore Charlotte Augenstein was the third Georgia runner to finish with a time of 22:59.9, enough to rank 110th.
The Georgia women’s team finished 15th overall on the day.
On the men’s side, Bowers had a time of 24:16.2 in the 8k. The next Georgia men’s runner to finish was senior Michael Hans. Hans finished with a time of 24:39.3 and placed 152nd.
Following Hans was junior Wesley John who finished in 195th with a time of 24:55.5.
Also notable was freshman Cooper Bocko scoring for the first time in his collegiate career, placing 235th with a time of 25:18.2. Following Bocko, redshirt freshman Cole Heron came into the Georgia top five for the first time in his career with a time of 25:21.6 and placed 241st.
The men’s team finished 34th overall on the day.
“Overall happy with the efforts against great competition today,” head coach Patrick Cunniff said. “Both teams have a few things to work on and these races will help us prepare for SEC and Regional competition immensely.”
Next up, Georgia will head to Columbia, Missouri, for the SEC Championships on Oct. 29.