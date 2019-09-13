The Georgia cross country team traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, Friday to prepare for Saturday's Commodore Classic.
Vanderbilt’s Invitational is the second regular season meet of the year. The last time the Bulldogs competed at Vanderbilt was 2016 when the men finished runner-up and the women finished 10th.
This is Georgia's first away meet of the season. It will have twenty seven runners compete. Both the team and coaches are excited for the trip.
“There is something about traveling that always seems to make the team closer,” coach Patrick Cunniff said.
Junior Michael Hans and senior Jessica Drop are kicking off their first run of the season in Nashville. Drop led her team in all six races she competed in last year and earned the title of All-Region honors.
In order for the runners to perform at their best ability, Cunniff has set goals for the them.
“Understand your race distance and plan; get comfortable with being uncomfortable; and finish strong over the last mile,” Cunniff said. “I’m confident that we’ll learn a lot, take a step forward and get ready to tackle a good training block before we hit the heart of our season.”
The men will begin with the 8k race at 9:30 a.m. and the women will start their 6k race at 10:15 a.m. Auburn, Missouri, Ohio State, and Ole Miss account for a few competing schools that the Bulldogs will face on Sept. 14.
