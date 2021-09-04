Georgia cross country started off its new season at Noonday Creek Park course in Kennesaw, Georgia. The men’s team placed third and the women’s team placed fourth in the Kennesaw State Opener.
Wesley John was 14th overall in the 66-man field on the men’s side. This secured the Bulldogs a third-place finish in the 6k race with 81 points. Georgia Tech won on the men’s side with 19 points with Clemson finishing in second with 47.
“Wesley and [Zachary] Roe were shifting and finished the last 2k like we would want them to,” distance coach Patrick Cunniff said.
In his first cross country meet with Georgia, redshirt freshman Roe was the Bulldogs’ second finisher, clocking in at 19:04.52 to secure 17th. KC Heron, another redshirt freshman, raced for the first time and finished third for the Bulldog and placed 23rd overall. He clocked in at 19:15.86.
On the women’s side, the Bulldogs secured fourth place in their season opener with 110 points overall behind the winner Georgia Tech, Clemson and Kennesaw State.
Sara Bailey clocked in at 14:23.42 in the 4k race and earned sixth place out of 86 runners. Bailey posted her first top-10 finish to score for the third straight time in her three-year career.
“Sara was excellent and I was encouraged by the way she closed on people today,” Cunniff said.
Sophomore, Charlotte Augenstein, raced in her second meet of her career and scored for the first time taking 23rd clocking in at 15:24.25. Redshirt freshmen Morgan Vaden, Gracie O’Neal and Grace Ellsworth ran for the first time in official capacity for the Bulldogs.
“The most important thing today was that we started the season,” Cunniff said. “And now I am excited to see where we go from here.”
Georgia will travel to Huntsville, Alabama for the North Alabama Showcase on Sept. 17. This will be one of two appearances at this course. Georgia is scheduled to return to the course on Nov. 12 for the NCAA South Regional.