Georgia baseball came home on Tuesday and defeated Georgia State 16-1. Here are some observations from the Red & Black:
Georgia’s offense came ready to play
Following a shutout in the series finale versus Alabama, Georgia’s offense came to life versus Georgia State, scoring 16 runs off of 15 hits.
Eight Georgia players had a hit in the game, with graduate student Chaney Rogers leading the way with three hits and three RBIs.
Senior Garrett Blaylock and sophomore Parks Harber each added on two more hits and combined for six RBIs.
Georgia got the scoring started in the first inning with a leadoff home run by graduate student Ben Anderson.
“Ben Anderson set the tone for us tonight,” said Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. “The momentum shifted in a hurry and I thought we had some really good at bats throughout the night.”
Georgia then broke the game open in the second inning, scoring four runs off singles by freshman Cole Wagner, senior Cory Acton and graduate student Connor Tate.
Georgia went up 5-0 and never looked back, even going up as much as 12-0 before Georgia State was able to score a run in the top of the seventh.
Pitching continues to shine
Georgia’s pitching, which has had some rough stretches over the course of the season, was able to continue its momentum from the weekend holding Georgia State to just one run and three hits.
Redshirt sophomore Garrett Brown served as the opener for Georgia and pitched a clean first inning with just one hit allowed.
From then on Georgia would go on to use seven additional pitchers, none of whom pitched more than three innings.
“We used a lot of guys on the mound,” said Stricklin. “They were fresh because our starting pitching this past weekend was really good in winning a road series.”
Freshman Chandler Marsh pitched the longest, going two and one-thirds innings and striking out four while only giving up one hit. Marsh picked up the win which moved him to 3-0 on the season.
Walks still a concern for pitching staff
Despite only giving up one run and three hits, walks were still an issue for Georgia on Tuesday evening. Georgia pitchers combined to give up nine walks in the game and one hit-by-pitch.
Walks have plagued Georgia all season and even though Georgia’s pitching has certainly improved with the return of junior Jonathan Cannon and sophomore Liam Sullivan, walks are still something Georgia needs to address as head into pivotal SEC matchups against LSU, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.
Georgia had three pitchers: Garrett Brown, Chandler Marsh and Michael Polk give up two walks in their outings despite Marsh only going two and one-third innings and Brown and Polk each pitching only one inning.
In all, out of the eight pitchers Georgia used on Tuesday only sophomore Luke Wagner and senior Shane Marshall didn’t give up a walk in their outing.
Georgia will return to action with a three game road series at LSU. First pitch is expected at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.