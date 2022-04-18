The Georgia Men’s tennis team hosted the final match of the regular season on Sunday against Alabama. It was senior night for the Bulldogs and they defeated the Crimson Tide with a score of 5-2.
Play started in doubles where seniors Trent Bryde and Philip Henning took on Juan Martin and Enzo Aguiard on court two. Aguiard and Martin took down the Bulldogs duo of Henning and Martin with a score of 4-6.
The duo of Britton Johnston and Erik Grevelius kept UGA in contention for the doubles point as they defeated Alabama’s duo of German Samofalov and Joao Ferreira on court three with a score of 7-6 (7-3).
Georgia would go on to lose the doubles point as the grad transfer duo of Hamish Stewart and Tristan McCormick lost to Filip Planinsek and Patrick Kaukovalta 6-7, 8-10.
From here on out, down 0-1, UGA dominated the Crimson Tide in singles play.
Trent Bryde got things started off for the Bulldogs as he took down Samofalov in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. This match was a good confidence booster for Bryde as he has been struggling of late.
With the match tied at one, Blake Croyder followed in Bryde’s footsteps and also defeated his opponent Ferreira in straight sets with scores of 6-4 and 6-2.
Thomas Paulsell took on Zach Foster on court six and defeated him in straight sets with scores of 6-4 and 6-2, giving UGA a 3-1 lead.
47th ranked Henning clinched the match for Georgia as he defeated Kaukovalta on court two 6-1, 7-6 (7-2). Henning is on a five-match win streak and is 7-2 in his last nine matches.
Georgia would go on to play out the remaining matches which featured the two graduate transfers, McCormick and Stewart.
McCormick lost his match against Aguiard 5-7, 5-7, but Stewart won his match against Plaininsek 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), giving UGA the 5-2 win.
Georgia will begin the SEC Tournament at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex at home on Friday, April 22nd.