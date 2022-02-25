Bench scoring came once again to the rescue as the Georgia women’s basketball team secured a 63-62 road win against Arkansas on Thursday night. The Bulldogs improved to 18-9 on the season and 8-7 in the Southeastern conference with just one game remaining before tournament play.
“This was a terrific win for us tonight against an excellent Arkansas team,” said Georgia head coach Joni Taylor. “It tells me a lot that we can go on the road and win in a tough environment like this. I’m very proud of our team.”
It was all about the freshmen in Fayetteville as Reigan Richardson and Tineya Hylton came up clutch to secure victory for a UGA squad in desperate need of a confidence boost.
Richardson tallied a team-high 15 points with 10 of which coming in the second half, but it was defensive playmaker Hylton who came up with a charge with 10 seconds remaining and steal on the final play to ice the game against the Razorbacks.
Arkansas got off to a hot start offensively, going on a 10-0 run to open play while the Bulldogs struggled to find their first basket until midway through the quarter, missing their first nine shots.
Top-scorer Jenna Staiti was ineffective in the first half, missing routine layups at the cup and finding the back iron on high-post jumpers that usually fall. Bench scoring bailed out Georgia, as the second unit outscored starters 18-7 and fought back on an 8-0 run to cut the margin to a single point at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game with six minutes remaining off a Que Morrison “And-one” layup. Arkansas would not go away however as guard Mikayla Daniels started to find her rhythm en route to a 21 point performance with Sasha Goforth in support.
Equally their first half total in the quarter alone, UGA was able to keep the Razorbacks at bay just as Staiti finally found her first field goals of the game. Georgia headed into the fourth leading 50-43.
Arkansas and Georgia traded baskets through much of the period but the Razorbacks stuck around, continuing to find their way inside and scoring easy layups off of inbound plays. With just under two minutes to play, Daniels knocked down her third triple to bring the game even at 60 points a piece.
Taylor took a timeout with 49 seconds remaining as her offense had no answer for the home team’s 7-0 run. Fighting for a rebound with 27 seconds to play, Bulldogs guard Sarah Ashlee Barker fouled out and sent Samara Spencer to the line where she converted two free throws to put the home side up 62-60.
On the ensuing possession, Morrison came up short on a driving layup but had the rebound snatched by teammate Jenna Staiti who bullied her way for a layup plus the foul, sending her to the charity where she converted a free throw to put UGA up by one point.
After Tineya Hylton came up with a charge to hand possession back to the Bulldogs, a controversial 5-second call on the following inbound gave the ball to the Razorbacks with a chance to win.
Mikayla Daniels crossed the halfcourt line ready to make a game winning play for her squad but Hylton picked her pockets to seal a crucial road victory for Georgia.
The Bulldogs now return to Athens, Ga. for senior night Sunday at 2 p.m. against the Texas A&M Aggies as they look to end their 2021-2022 regular season campaign on a high note.