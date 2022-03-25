After a tough 20-3 defeat Sunday against Mississippi State, the Georgia Bulldogs earned a 10-3 win over Georgia State Panthers on Tuesday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Freshman Coleman Willis began on the mound for the Bulldogs, as well as a crowd of 1,054 attendees. The Panthers were able to put a pair of runs on the board after three hits were made off Willis in the top of the first.
Putting a stop to the Panthers, fifth year centerfielder Ben Anderson latched on to a fly ball before throwing it to third base where sophomore Parks Harbor made an inning-ending double play. The play mark’s Anderson’s first assist of the season, as well as his sixth overall, and GSU led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the first. Redshirt senior Joshua McAllister knocked two Bulldogs home with a two-run single.
Freshman Cole Wagner stepped up to the plate with two outs and was able to load the bases. Junior Buddy Floyd made it to first off a wild pitch, and McAllister ran home to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead over the Panthers.
Beginning on the mound in the top of the third, sophomore right-hander Bryce Melear pitched three scoreless innings, shutting down seven Panthers at the plate.
“On the mound, Bryce Melear was really good, that’s the best I’ve seen him throw,” said head baseball coach Scott Stricklin.
The Bulldogs remained on top heading into the sixth inning as freshman Chandler Marsh stepped up to the plate to allow no Panthers to run home. Senior Jack Gowan followed with a strong performance on the mound to secure the win for the Bulldogs, throwing a couple of strikeouts and allowing no runs by the Panthers.
“Several position players came through tonight,” said coach Stricklin. “We got behind early and scored the final 10 runs of the game.”
The Bulldogs will return to action on Friday to face Kentucky at 6:32 p.m.