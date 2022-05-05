Georgia baseball began a crucial four game homestand on Tuesday. Georgia defeated Kennesaw State 10-7 in the first home game of the week. Here are some observations from the Red & Black:
Bullpen struggles early against Kennesaw State
After a stretch of impressive play, Georgia’s bullpen struggled mightily in the first few innings against Kennesaw State.
Sophomore Jaden Woods got the start for Georgia and pitched a clean first inning with no hits or walks.
However, after Woods is where Georgia’s bullpen imploded. Freshman Coleman Willis came in for the second inning and gave up three hits, a walk and three earned runs while only recording two outs.
Sophomore Luke Wagner came in to replace Willis and gave up four hits and four earned runs. Fellow sophomore Collin Caldwell came in for Wagner and struggled to find the zone.
Caldwell failed to record an out and did not throw a strike before he was replaced by sophomore Will Pearson.
However, following Caldwell, Georgia used five different pitchers who combined to go six and two-thirds innings of shutout ball. They limited Kennesaw State to just five hits, two walks and collected four strikeouts.
Offense stays hot
Connor Tate drove in the game’s first runs in the first inning with a single to left field that brought in two runs.
After being down 7-2 early in the game, Georgia’s offense scored eight unanswered runs to win the game.
It began with senior Garrett Blaylock hitting a bases clearing double to right field in the fifth inning that scored three runs and brought Georgia to within one of Kennesaw State.
Georgia then took the lead in the sixth inning with Connor Tate, Cole Wagner and Garrett Blaylock all picking up RBI’s to make the score 9-7.
Sophomore Corey Collins put the icing on the comeback in the eighth inning with a solo homerun to right field making the score 10-7.
“It was important to get the win tonight and to try and keep some momentum going into this weekend,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said.
Lack of consistency a concern for Georgia
Georgia has a major series this weekend at home versus Vanderbilt but which version of Georgia baseball will show up this weekend is yet to be determined.
Georgia has looked dominant at times this season but has also struggled mightily. The biggest factor in Georgia’s lack of consistency is their pitching.
The lack of consistency was on full display on Tuesday’s game with the bullpen playing at two different levels. For the first half of the game, Georgia’s bullpen looked like the bullpen from earlier in the season with their walks and inability to throw strikes.
However, for the later half of the game Georgia’s bullpen looked like the one that dominated Alabama a few weeks ago. Limited walks were issued and the pen was able to hold Kennesaw State scoreless, allowing Georgia’s offense to comeback and win the game.
“When you have a big series like we do coming up, you want momentum,” said Scott Stricklin. “Anytime you lose, it takes the wind out of you, especially against an in-state rival.”
Now which version of the bullpen shows up this weekend is yet to be determined but if Georgia wants to take care of business against Vanderbilt they will need their bullpen this weekend.
First pitch against Vanderbilt is expected at 6:02 p.m on Friday at Foley Field.