In the final game of the CFX Classic and opening weekend, Georgia won 16-3 against Longwood.
They lost 6-7 in extra innings to UCF in their first game of the CFX Classic weekend, but bounced back with 5 wins to conclude the weekend.
In the bottom of the second inning, after being scoreless and trailing Longwood by three runs, Georgia quickly responded.
Georgia’s offense came alive in the second and fourth innings of the game. They scored a total of 10 runs and had 10 hits in the second inning. In the fourth inning, Georgia had six runs and eight hits. Georgia’s defense kept Longwood from responding for the last three innings after the second inning with zero runs, hits and runners left on base..
Sophomore Jayda Kearney led the team with two doubles, a two-run home run and four RBI, while sophomore Britton Rogers helped the Bulldogs close out the game with three consecutive groundouts in the fifth inning.
Freshman Lyndi Rae Davis, sophomore Jayda Kearney and junior Sydney Kuma all recorded three hits each.The Bulldogs had 18 total hits, the most hits that Georgia has had since their 23-2 victory against San Diego on opening day back in 2018.
“I’m really proud of the offense responding,” said head coach Tony Baldwin. “The game…you can’t predict how it’s going to go. They came right out and punched us in the mouth. They squared up some balls and put us back on our heels, but really proud of the way we responded.”
On day two of the CFX Classic, Baldwin earned his first victory as Georgia's head coach against Longwood. The team won by a score of 4-2. Just a few hours later, he won his second career game against Minnesota, capping off a day full of victories on the second day of opening weekend.
“It would be nice to not let them score, but at the end of the day, we put together some really quality at-bats,” Baldwin said. “We had a number of girls stick to the plan and see the result of doing that. Proud of the girls and back to work this week.”
Georgia will host their first home game of the season at Jack Turner Softball Stadium next weekend for the Red & Black Showcase Presented by T-Mobile. They start off the showcase against Delaware on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Boston University at 6 p.m.