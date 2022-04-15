Georgia defeated Missouri 4-3 in game one of its three-game SEC series at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
The win advanced the Bulldogs to 34-8 on the season and 8-5 in SEC play. So far, Georgia has played in five conference series this season and has won every opener.
The Bulldogs got their four runs, each coming from two outs, from the first three innings of the matchup and had eight hits from five different batters. Junior Sydney Kuma, sophomore Jayda Kearney and freshman Lyndi Rae Davis each had a pair of hits.
Georgia led the game in the first inning 2-0 after singles from Kearney and Davis allowed junior Sara Mosley and senior Lacey Fincher to hit home plate.
The Tigers answered back in the bottom of the first with a run but after Kuma hit her 11th home of the season to center field in the second inning, the deficit was raised back up to two runs.
Georgia led by three in the third after sophomore Ellie Armistead singled to left field and junior Jaiden Fields scored.
But Missouri answered back once again in the home half of the inning with a two-out base hit to put the score up 4-2.
The lead was cut to one run, 4-3, in the bottom of the fifth inning after Missouri’s Cassidy Chaumont got a one-out solo home run.
Georgia held Missouri for the next two innings, thanks to sophomore Madison Kerpics who closed out the game for the Bulldogs.
Kerpics worked in all seven innings and earned the win in the circle, advancing her record to 15-3 on the season. She struck out six Missouri batters, allowed three runs on eight hits and allowed two walks.
Georgia will play against Missouri in game two of the series tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Mizzou Softball Stadium and will conclude the series on Saturday in a 6 p.m. matchup.