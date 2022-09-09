Georgia soccer blanked North Florida 1-0, improving to 5-2 on the season. While the Bulldogs had command of the game throughout, they had to grind out a 1-0 victory as they struggled to score following their opening goal.
Georgia’s lone goal came due to the efforts of junior midfielder Dasia Torbert connecting with senior midfielder Mallie McKenzie, who sent a shot right past the keeper to score.
This goal was the only one that connected out of UGA’s 17 shots — compared to North Florida’s six attempts.
Georgia dominated the first half with 11 shots to North Florida’s one. The Ospreys challenged the Bulldogs more in the second half, as North Florida had five shots and two on goal after halftime compared to Georgia’s six shots and two on goal.
The Bulldogs controlled possession for 67% of the match. Sophomore Liz Beardsley continued her clean sheet streak as she saved two shots today. Georgia now has a streak of four consecutive clean sheets and the first since 2013.
"To be fair, all credit to North Florida,” Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine said following the match. “They brought the fight today. Their energy and aggression were fantastic, and we just didn't match that intensity. We found the moment where we scored, and we probably could've had one or two more if we had had a little more composure. All in all, I thought that we just weren't as sharp as we needed to be, but this was the exact kind of game we needed as we prepare for SEC play."
Georgia will return home Sunday, Sept. 11 for Senior Day to take on South Florida at 1 p.m.