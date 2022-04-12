The No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs earned a series win over South Carolina with a 13-9 victory in game three at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina. The two teams took the field in front of a crowd of 6,024 attendees Sunday afternoon.
Wasting no time at the plate, the Bulldogs put five runs on the board in the top of the first inning. A wave of singles allowed the Bulldogs to quickly flood the bases with fifth year Connor Tate and Sophomore Parks Harber knocking in two runs to put Georgia in the lead, 2-0.
Senior Chaney Rogers followed with a three-run home run and Georgia led 5-0.
“Chaney and Parks were locked in all day and had the big hits,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “It makes our lineup dangerous when everybody is going.”
Starting on the mound for the Bulldogs for the first time since March 13, Sophomore Liam Sullivan pitched three consecutive three up-three down innings.
The Bulldogs remained strong at the plate in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 8-0. Senior Corey Acton began the inning with a two-base hit to center field to knock in Rogers before the Bulldogs loaded the bases on one out.
Sophomore Fernando Gonzalez ran home on a wild pitch, before South Carolina walked Harber to end the inning with Georgia in the lead 8-0.
Freshman Chandler Marsh took the mound at the bottom of the fourth to relieve Sullivan, who threw 48 pitches for the Bulldogs after returning from a sore arm injury.
“It was a big boost to get Liam (Sullivan) back. If you would’ve told me that we’d be 8-4 in the SEC at this point without Dylan Ross, Will Childers, Liam Sullivan and Jonathan Cannon, no way would I have believed you. I’m really proud of this team and how they’ve battled,” said coach Stricklin.
In the bottom of the fifth, South Carolina recorded its first three runs on three hits to make the score 8-4, with the Bulldogs remaining in the lead.
The Bulldogs were quick to respond in the top of the sixth, advancing their lead by four runs on three hits. Redshirt senior Josh McAllister and Rogers both delivered a two-run single, and Bulldogs exited the inning on top 12-4.
The two-run single will mark a career-high five RBI for Rogers as he went 2-for-4 on Sunday.
South Carolina put up a fight in the bottom of the sixth, sending four runners’ home and ending the inning behind 12-8.
Sophomore Corey Collins sent a ball flying out of Founders Park in the top of the seventh inning to give the Bulldogs a greater lead, 13-8.
Senior closer and co-captain Jack Gowen closed out the game for the Bulldogs on the mound with six strikeouts and only allowing one South Carolina run in the ninth inning.
“Jack was great, he was great on Tuesday at Clemson, here on Friday and again today” said coach Stricklin. “Bottom line, he really competed well. He was the MVP from this weekend. Nolan Crisp, Chaney Rogers, Parks Harber, they all came up big this weekend in winning a road series.”
The Sunday afternoon game concluded with every Bulldog in the lineup reaching base at least one time and capturing a victory of 13-9 against USC.
The Bulldogs will be back in action Tuesday against Kennesaw State with the first pitch slated for 7 p.m.