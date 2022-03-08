The Bulldogs finished out their season with a 17-2 win against UT Martin at home in Bishop, GA. The team honored its 16 seniors today, as it was their final meet of the regular season.
The competition opened up with Fences with the fifth-year senior Hayley Mariano scoring an 85 to defeat her opponent and scoring a point for the Bulldogs. Rachel McMullen rode next for the Bulldogs and fell to her opponent 82-83. Jordan Toering, Emma Reichow and Catalina Peralta came out in the second rotation all defeating their opponents and scoring points for the Bulldogs. Reichow left Fences with the highest score of 87. Georgia defeated UT Martin 4-1 in Fences.
Horsemanship followed with Leah Anderson coming out early and scoring a point for Georgia, defeating her opponent 75.5-72. Senior Sara Lewis fell to UT Martin’s Kate Davis 61.5-74.5. Grace Himes, Jillian Stopperich and senior Kendall Gill all scored points for Georgia, defeating UT Martin 4-1 in Horsemanship.
The Bulldogs went into halftime up 8-2 against the Skyhawks.
The second half of competition opened back up with Flat. The Bulldogs defeated the Skyhawks 4-1. Mariano earned the first point for the Bulldogs. Ceci Bresch, Sophia Pilla and Toering all clenched points for the Bulldogs as well. Toering had the highest score of the day a 97.5.
Finishing out the final meet of the regular season in Reigning, Georgia swept claiming all five points. Jax Bound earned the Bulldogs’ first point with a score of 69.5. Senior Lindsay Guynn, Caitlin Lyons and Blumer scored the next three points. Freshman Isabella Hehr finished off the meet clenching the final point with a score of 71.
“Seeing that energy, seeing them run after each other as they come out of the ring, not even waiting for a point to go. And already having that excitement.” said head coach Meghan Boenig on her proudest moment from this season. “That's what we've been looking for and asking for. That's helping the inspiration to go that extra little bit.”
Congratulations to all the seniors on their regular season! The Bulldogs will head to Auburn for the SEC Championships March 25th and 26th.