On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and linebackers Smael Mondon Jr. and Chaz Chambliss addressed the media. Here are some of their thoughts on their upcoming matchup against the Wildcats.
Preparing for Levis
Entering this season, there was a lot of talk about Kentucky quarterback Will Levis being a highly touted NFL prospect. He'd been praised for all the physical traits like height, weight, arm strength, quick release and more.
"He's an athletic quarterback,” Mondon said. “He's got a cannon for an arm and moves around well, so anytime we play a quarterback like that, he's going to present more problems. He can extend plays. There's a lot of different things about him. He's a good quarterback."
While these things are true, he's yet to get that Kentucky offense firing on all cylinders. The Wildcats’ offense averages 23.3 points per game, the fourth-worst mark in the SEC. Levis has thrown for just over 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns this year, with his leading receiver being senior Travion Robinson, who only has 470 receiving yards on the season. While Levis has struggled, it doesn't help that he is one of the most-pressured quarterbacks in college football.
Winning the line of scrimmage
The Wildcats' offensive line has been a significant issue this season and is a crucial factor in their lack of offensive firepower. After being finalists for the Joe Moore Award last year, the team only returned two starters from that group and have seen a significant decrease in production. Kentucky currently ranks tied for 110 in tackles for loss allowed and tied for 126 in sacks allowed out of 131 qualified teams.
They haven't been able to get much going through the air but have started to establish the ground game over the last few weeks. After being suspended to start the year, senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has rushed for 733 yards in his previous six games. He's a very physical runner who doesn't shy away from contact.
"He's a hard runner,” Chambliss said. “He stays low with his pads, and you got to get underneath his pads in order to tackle him, and he's always falling forward."