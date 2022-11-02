On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, defensive lineman Tramel Walthour and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss addressed the media. Here are some of their thoughts on Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense.
Getting to the Quarterback
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been one of the best players in the nation through the first nine weeks of the season, and his talent will be put to the test against a top-five defense in the Bulldogs. One of the current front-runners for the Heisman has thrown for 21 touchdowns, tied for fifth in the nation, and only one interception.
With Hooker leading a roaring Volunteers' offense, Georgia's defensive unit will need to get pressure on him and find ways to disrupt their dynamic passing game.
"He's just, you know, he's an athletic quarterback, so he can get out and run from the pocket," Walthour said. “He can throw the deep ball downfield, so we just got to be able to contain him inside that pocket and make him play within the framework."
While getting to Hooker is extremely important, the Bulldogs have struggled when it comes to applying pressure on the quarterback. In the 2021-2022 season, Georgia racked up 41 sacks, which tied for fifth in the country. This year, the team’s only gotten 10 so far, which falls outside the top 100.
Limiting the Ground Game
There's been a lot of talk about Tennessee's pass game and how they have been able to shred teams through the air. While it's true, the Volunteers' success on the ground seems to be going unnoticed, and it could play a big role in the game on Saturday.
Within SEC rankings, Tennessee ranks top five in rushing attempts, rushing touchdowns and rushing yards per game, with solid production coming against highly touted defenses. They rushed the ball for at least 170 yards and two touchdowns against both Alabama and Kentucky, whose defenses both rank within the top 20 nationally.
"They are a running team that chucks it deep and does a really good job with explosive pass plays, but they commit to the run," Smart said. "There's a toughness. Their backs run really tough."
With junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter returning to practice this week and playing on Saturday, the interior of the defensive line could see a big boost in production. Unfortunately, senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith suffered a season-ending pectoral injury, so Chambliss will be one of the next men up.
"Just like we preach here, it's always next man up and just preparing for the game like we would any other week," Chambliss said. "We all practice hard every single week, and it's just the next man up for this game and for this season."