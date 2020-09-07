Junior defensive back Tyson Campbell and sophomore defensive end Travon Walker have a lot in common. Coming off seasons that didn’t match their potential as former five-star recruits, both defenders and hard-nosed special teams assets are looking to stand out within Georgia's deep defensive depth charts.
In a Sept. 7 press conference via Zoom, the duo discussed expectations for this season, the team’s defense-by-committee approach and their special teams philosophies.
Managing expectations
Campbell and Walker recorded 15 total tackles apiece last season, although Walker was naturally more active in the backfield coming off the defensive line. While Campbell suffered from turf toe throughout 2019-20, starting in the team’s first three games and making nine total appearances, Walker saw limited minutes in 12 games as a freshman.
Yet Walker said the competition on a deep defensive line made him better. Instead of thinking about what was owed to him as a top prospect, he tried to improve.
“I had to go out and work hard every day knowing someone like [senior defensive lineman] Malik Herring is in front of me,” Walker said. “I had to go out every day, making few errors [and] staying on top of my game.”
Campbell is in a similar position. He proved himself as a cornerback in 2018-19, but having to share time last year with Georgia’s host of defensive backs because of injury gave him a new perspective.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Campbell said. “I’ve learned, and I’ve grown from it. I think it helped me become a better person and a better player.”
Campbell said he’s not thinking about last year, rather he’s banking on his development to return to his role as a season-long starter in the secondary. The best part of being at Georgia, he said, is that the talent on defense pushes him in practice.
Pushing versatility
With position-level competition comes the need to do multiple things well. That need has become more important as potential outbreaks of COVID-19 could cause game-to-game personnel changes throughout the fall.
“Just in case guys go down, other guys know that position and [can] be comfortable getting in the game and playing another position,” Campbell said.
Campbell said head coach Kirby Smart has emphasized versatility among defensive backs, and said he’s taken reps at cornerback and the “money” position when the defense features an overloaded secondary.
Georgia’s defensive style of moving guys in and out the game, Walker said, helps the defense tailor its look to specific situations. Although Georgia ranked No. 14 among Division I teams in third down defense last season, Walker said Smart has focused on third-and-short specifically this offseason.
“[Rotating players] helps a lot with guys staying fresh, being able to get fresh rushers in on third down [and] being able to push the pocket or get the kind of push you need to get off the field on three-and-outs,” Walker said.
Special teams
Aside from affecting quarterbacks both on the line and when the ball’s in the air, Walker and Campbell enjoy making an impact on special teams.
“Coach Smart always tells us special teams can win or lose games,” Campbell said. “So I take that very seriously … whether it be on punt, kick of [or] punt return, I’m always first in line.”
In 2019, Campbell scooped and scored on a failed punt attempt to close out Georgia’s 52-7 rout of Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-5 Walker, who said he plays at a lean 275 pounds, is more menacing barreling downfield on kickoffs. The defensive lineman said he’s ready to get back into that role if asked by Smart or first year special teams coordinator Scott Cochran.
“Whatever coach needs me to do,” Walker said.
