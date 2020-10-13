The only SEC programs still undefeated, Georgia and Alabama, face off on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Two elite units will be on display with the Bulldogs’ sixth-ranked scoring defense and Alabama’s NCAA-leading scoring offense.
Georgia’s defense has allowed an average of 12.3 points per game and 13.5 points against ranked opponents. Georgia forced three turnovers against Tennessee in the second half — one leading to a touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, Georgia faces a real threat. Alabama is averaging 51 points per game. Quarterback Mac Jones leads the country with the best quarterback rating. Najee Harris posted 206 rushing yards against Ole Miss and school record-tying five touchdowns.
While Georgia’s defense needs to find an edge against an offensive power they have yet to see this season, safety Richard LeCounte said they’ll stick to their game and own identity that has proved successful so far.
“We’re going to make sure that we keep things basic, check all the boxes off and be [the] defensive Georgia that’s been known for plenty of years,” LeCounte said. “Just bolting our feet down in the ground and making teams go the long and hard way. That’s something we pride ourselves on.”
Head coach Kirby Smart noted that despite impressive defensive performances, they still harp on fundamentals every day. He feels that fundamentals are lost in football now, which can lead to big plays. Smart said Georgia’s defense doesn’t just go through plays in practice, they hone in on drills which pay off on Saturdays.
“It’s not a magic potion,” Smart said. “It’s good players, and it’s playing sound, fundamental defense. We’ve got to do it this week.”
Although Georgia’s defense has been playing to an elite standard, so has Alabama’s offense. The Crimson Tide have a plethora of weapons in addition to Harris and Jones. Smart is also concerned about Alabama’s “humongous” size on the offensive line.
Smart said Georgia has depth, but not as many big bodies to handle Alabama’s front line. The average measurables of Crimson Tide’s starting offensive line are just over 6-foot-5 and 334 pounds. Georgia’s only player on the defensive line that weighs over 320 pounds is Jordan Davis, who is 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds.
“If I had about three Jordan Davises I’d feel a lot better,” Smart said. “We’ve got some guys that will go in there and fight.”
Smart said that both teams have definitely heard about the other. He views it as a great opportunity and challenge. While he believes other aspects of the game are important, he said it’s going to boil down to the line of scrimmage “like it always does.”
“If they have success running it then they’ll have a great play action game,” Smart said. “If they don’t, then you try to make them one dimensional and that’s hard to do against Alabama.”
When asked if LeCounte thinks the Bulldogs’ defense is special enough to find success against Alabama, he said they go against an elite offense Monday through Friday. He added that Georgia’s own pieces to its puzzle have them well-equipped by the time they get to the game since the two programs have met before.
For this game, LeCounte just views it as just the next one up and that they can only affect what’s happening now by sticking to their identity.
“It’s 11 guys to the ball every time the ball is being snapped,” LeCounte said. “11 guys playing together. That’s something you can always count on from this Georgia defense. Monday through Friday practicing like there’s not going to be no tomorrow.”
