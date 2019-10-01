The Tennessee offense may have the second fewest points in the SEC, but you wouldn’t know it from talking to the Georgia defense.
Head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have had an extra week to watch tape of the 1-3 Volunteers, and they’re quick to point out that Tennessee has plenty of playmakers that can hurt them.
“They’ve got some good players on offense, especially those running backs [Ty] Chandler and [Eric] Gray,” linebacker Monty Rice said. “It’ll be a task stopping those two.”
The Vols’ backfield as a whole hasn’t been stellar so far this season, ranking 12th in the conference in rushing yards. But the duo of Chandler and Gray have accounted for almost a third of the Volunteers’ offense, providing 31% of its total offensive yards.
But arguably the most talented position on Tennessee’s entire roster is wide receiver. The Vols boast a pair of veteran wideouts in the form of seniors Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings. Georgia fans remember Jennings as the man who caught Josh Dobbs’ game-winning pass to beat the Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium back in 2016.
“Both of those guys are very experienced,” Smart said. “It seems like they’ve been there forever. They’ve got size and a lot of catch radius. They’re tough matchups size-wise out on the perimeter.”
Callaway stands at 6-foot-2, and Jennings one inch higher at 6-foot-3. The Bulldogs have already seen what Jennings’ size can do, and are well aware of the threat they pose. The Georgia corners are well suited to the matchup however, as Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell are both over 6 feet tall themselves.
The bigger issue for the corners will be their health, as both have missed practices due to injury over the past two weeks. Stokes has since participated in practice, but it is still unclear if Campbell will be ready in time for Saturday.
For all the talent the Volunteers have at the wide receiver position, none of it will matter if they can’t get them the ball. Redshirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been poor so far this season — so much so that freshman quarterback Brian Maurer is expected to see some playing time should the game turn sour for Tennessee on Saturday.
Guarantano has thrown four interceptions in as many games this season, and his lack of production has been a key contributor to the Vols’ early struggles in 2019.
Jimmy Hyams, a longtime football writer for the Knoxville News Sentinel and current radio host, has been surprised at how bad Guarantano has looked this season.
“I thought Guarantano would make a big leap under offensive coordinator Jim Chaney this year,” Hyams said. “I was wrong. I don’t know why he’s regressed.”
As a result, the Georgia defense is making sure they’re ready for whoever lines up at quarterback. Smart even joked that Tennessee could throw Jennings out at quarterback. Either way, Georgia is preparing for the possibility of seeing Maurer at the helm of the Vols’ offense.
“They’ve got two good quarterbacks,” Rice said. “Obviously Jarrett has more experience. He’s played against us before and played in big games against good opponents. He knows what he’s doing, but we’re prepared for both of them.”
Regardless of who is under center for the Vols, Knoxville, Tennessee, is never an easy place to play. With a capacity of 102,455, Neyland Stadium is the fourth largest venue in college football. Although much of the stadium may be wearing red and black this weekend, the Georgia defense knows what sort of atmosphere to expect on Saturday night.
“It’s definitely loud,” defensive back Mark Webb said. “[That is] probably the loudest stadium I’ve played in.”
