Kirby Smart and the Georgia defense will have their hands full this weekend as they face the highest-rated offense they have seen this year. The Alabama offense, manned by Heisman candidate Bryce Young, is currently fifth in the country in scoring offense, averaging 42.7 points per game.
At an SEC Championship press conference on Thursday, Smart praised Alabama’s gunslinger for his undeniable talent and awareness.
“Bryce is just elite with his touch, his accuracy, decision-making. His release is so quick,” Smart said. “As I told our players, he's got tremendous spatial awareness. He sees the field really well, I mean really well. So he feels things and understands where holes are in coverage, and he knows where his targets are.”
Young has been a threat through the air and on the ground this season. The sophomore ranks sixth in the country in passing yards with 3,901 to date. The number also ranks him second in the SEC behind only Mississippi State’s Will Rogers.
Smart emphasized Young’s ability to extend a play with his feet as well, something that Stetson Bennett also has the ability to do. The coach said that Bennett has been a tool he can use to prepare the defense for Young’s play extending ability.
“At the end of the day, it's [Young’s] mobility and his accuracy and his quick release that makes him hard to defend,” Smart said. “We go good on good, so we get to go against Stetson quite a bit who's got some similarities.”
Last year, Smart prepared his team to face Mac Jones when the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide collided. He also had two starting corners in Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes, both of whom left Georgia for the NFL.
This season, Smart’s cornerbacks look a little bit different. Transfer Derion Kendrick and redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo man the wings and will likely play a large role against Alabama. Smart highlighted the growth of the duo and also emphasized the ability of the players they will have to cover.
“I think both guys have improved throughout the year. They've got a lot of areas that really tried to concentrate on and tried to help them out and understand,” Smart said. “They'll be going against two of the very best in our conference in this game, and they've got some really outstanding receivers. And they also have a distributor that is elite in getting the ball to them. So it's a big challenge.”
The two pass catchers Smart talks about are John Metchie III and Jameson Williams. Williams leads the SEC in receiving yards with 1,261 so far, while Metchie III sits in fourth with 1,045. Stopping the two could be a key to victory for the Bulldogs on Saturday night.