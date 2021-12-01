On Saturday, Georgia will play in its third SEC Championship in the last five seasons. But beyond a No. 1 ranking, head coach Kirby Smart’s current squad wields an unprecedented, suffocating defense led by its athletic front seven.
Football games are won in the trenches, and SEC Championships are no different, especially when facing the third-ranked team in the country. And because the Bulldogs’ front seven has been so crucial to Georgia’s regular season success, that trend could continue.
Helmed by Heisman hopeful quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama’s offense poses a legitimate threat to Georgia’s defensive record. And following a game that saw Young and the Tide pass for 317 yards, quarterback pressure will play a prominent role for the victor.
“[Young] is a pretty good athlete,” linebacker Quay Walker said. “So when in the open field, we have to make sure that we do what we have to do to get him down, even with him being in the pocket. Credit to what Coach Smart said, he’s like a point guard.”
Walker himself a former Alabama commit and native of Cordele, Georgia, values every moment of preparation for this game. In his fourth year in Athens, Walker will participate in his third SEC Championship.
Given the rather ambiguous state of the Bulldog linebacking corps entering this spring, Walker and others took it upon themselves to establish one of the most prolific position groups in all of college football. Four of Georgia's top five tacklers are linebackers.
“It’s an everyday thing for us leaders, no matter what it is,” Walker said. “Whether it’s getting guys to come in and watch film, or coaching guys up at practice, if things aren’t going right, instead of the coaching staff, we take control.
To this point that strategy has worked flawlessly in the record book. Georgia’s defensive line anchors the undefeated Bulldogs and is the defense’s focal point in both rushing and passing opportunities. Given the opportunity to battle a tested SEC West opponent, the line will again prove a tipping point.
“What I’ve learned while playing at the University of Georgia is that we’re going to get everyone’s best shot,” defensive lineman Travon Walker said. “It’s going to be a good challenge, and as long as we go out there and do what we’re supposed to do, it’s going to be a fun night for the edge rushers.”
Travon Walker’s four sacks are the fifth-highest on the team, and even for the junior who has played in plenty of big games in red and black, a fight for top-spot in the SEC merits an increased level of attention. The Bulldogs have lost to the Crimson Tide three times since 2018, two of which were in postseason bowl games.
In fact, Georgia’s last win against Alabama was a 26-23 overtime road victory in 2007, in Nick Saban’s first year as head coach in Tuscaloosa.
It’s no secret that the Bulldogs have struggled to topple what is largely considered the country’s strongest college football dynasty during the past decade. But in its current construction, Georgia may have its best shot yet to outlast the Tide. When asked about the rematch, Travon Walker cracked a smile.
“I really do want to beat them bad,” Walker said. “It is just another game, but it means a lot more to win this game. At the end of the day, it’s just football. You really don’t get a lot of opportunities to get a second chance, and with this second chance, we want to capitalize.”