The Georgia defense has been one of the most dominant units in college football this season, but on Saturday it had to play a different kind of game.
It wasn’t the suffocating unit that had allowed zero points to Arkansas, but it was able to dig deep when Auburn got drives going and held up, limiting the Tigers to 10 points in their three trips to the red zone.
“We emphasize that every week, we brag on our players, we post what they’re ranked in the red area,” head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “It’s a big pride thing for them to be really good in the red area and that paid off extremely well today.”
On Auburn’s first offensive possession, it was able to drive right down the field and into the red zone, setting up a first-and-goal at the Georgia 9-yard line. The Georgia defense tightened up, and a sack by Travon Walker helped the Bulldogs hold Auburn to a field goal.
Another key moment in the game came at the end of the first half. Auburn drove to the Georgia 7-yard line and the defense forced three straight incompletions by quarterback Bo Nix, appearing to force a short field goal attempt.
Auburn initially lined up for the field goal but got Georgia to jump offsides, setting up a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Defensive back Latavious Brini broke up Nix’s pass in the end zone and Georgia took a 14-point lead into the half.
“We have a mindset on defense, ‘nobody in our end zone’, we preach that every week,” defensive tackle Jordan Davis said. “Auburn, they caught us slipping for one, the touchdown with Tank [Bigsby]. Hats off to them but we held ourselves to a high standard.”
Georgia’s defense showed resolve following the 6-yard touchdown run by Bigsby, forcing a quick three-and-out for Auburn’s offense. Quay Walker made a big play on the third down, sacking Nix for a loss of 15 yards.
The resilience shown on that drive after giving up a touchdown is part of what makes Georgia’s defense special. They respond to adversity and they take it personally when they allow a touchdown.
Georgia didn’t allow another point to Auburn, even while dealing with injuries to starting defensive backs Christopher Smith and Lewis Cine. Davis says the defense’s performance comes down to confidence.
“The way we play, we’re always confident in ourselves, we’re always confident in our training,” Davis said. “But we don’t go in with the big chest and a big head, we always know we have a mission to do and a job to do.”