Heading into its clash with No. 8 Arkansas, Georgia soccer boasted a strong defense. The Bulldogs had allowed 13 goals through their first 11 games of the season. However, on Sunday night the script was flipped.
Arkansas defeated Georgia by a score of 4-1, Georgia’s most goals conceded in a single game this season.
The Bulldogs defense looked shaky from the opening kick, conceding a goal in the first minute of the game. The Georgia 18-yard box was full of room as Arkansas forward Taylor Malham received the ball. She turned and finished neatly into the back of Emory Wegener’s net to take an early lead.
It did not take long for the Georgia defense to fold again as the Razorbacks found the back of the net just minutes later. In the fourth minute of the game, a shot from the left side of the box made its way past Wegener to give Arkansas a two-goal cushion.
The game took a turn for the worst when a free kick from the top of the box was buried for the Razorbacks third goal of the game in the first 10 minutes. The Georgia defense allowed six shots from the opposition within the first 10 minutes of the game. Head coach Billy Lesesne said his team was resilient after the initial Razorback barrage.
“Credit to our kids,” Lesesne said. “I think in every game you are gonna have, even when the other team is on top of you early, they are probably going to have a lull at some point. I thought we recognized that and started to change play a little bit, probably 15 to 20 minutes into the match.”
Georgia entered the contest with Arkansas allowing 10.2 shots per game to its opponents. The Razorbacks finished the game with 15 total shots, 11 of them coming in the first half.
The second half, while better for the Bulldogs, started on a similar note to the first. Arkansas found the back of the net just four minutes into the second frame. The goal came off of a free kick from the side of the box that was headed home by Malham, who finished the game with two goals.
Arkansas found success with free kicks throughout the game as two of its goals came from set pieces. Lesesne noticed the importance of dealing with set pieces as the team moves forward.
“Honestly, I think [Arkansas] got some very strong targets and they out jumped us and kind of beat us to the spot,” Lesesne said. “The second goal, a set piece up front, the girl struck it well. I don’t think Emory had a chance on that, it beat the wall so again the issue was we conceded a foul and were in a bad place.”
After conceding early Georgia tightened up in the midfield and defense. Arkansas only totaled four shots in the second half and were held scoreless after the initial goal.
The Bulldogs will look to tighten up the defense as they take on Missouri in Columbia, Missouri on Thursday night.